Democracy Day: FG Declares May 29 Public Holiday

By Christina Nwaogu,

The federal government has declared Monday, 29th May, 2017 as Public Holiday to celebrate the 2017 Democracy Day.

Making the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement signed by director overseeing the office of the

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, congratulated Nigerians for witnessing yet another democracy day, which he said marks the second year anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari- led government.

Dambazau assured Nigerians of the government’s continued efforts towards guaranteeing security, revitalizing the economy and tackling corruption, “which are the three main focused areas of this administration.

“While a lot has been achieved in the area of security, particularly in the northeast, and in tackling corruption, recent statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics have shown tremendous improvement of the country’s GDP. No doubt the nation is closer to getting out of recession, particularly with the recently launched Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which seeks to revitalize the nation’s economy soonest. With the recently signed Executive Orders on Ease of Doing Business, we have opened our doors wider for both domestic and foreign investors.

The Minister enjoined all to join hands with the government of President Buhari in his sustained efforts in building a peaceful and enduring democratic legacy.”

The post Democracy Day: FG Declares May 29 Public Holiday appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

