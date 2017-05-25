Democracy day: FG declares Monday May 29 public holiday
Nigerian Government has declared Monday, 29th May as public holiday to celebrate the 2017 Democracy Day. Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, congratulated Nigerians for witnessing yet another Democracy Day, which marks the second year anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Dambazau in a statement signed by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent […]
