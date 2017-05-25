Democracy day: FG declares Monday May 29 public holiday

​Nigerian​ Government has declared Monday, 29th May as ​p​ublic ​h​oliday to celebrate the 2017 Democracy Day. Minister of Interior​,​ Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau​, ​congratulated Nigerians for witnessing yet another Democracy Day, which marks the ​s​econd ​y​ear ​a​nniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari​ administration.​ Dambazau in a statement signed by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent […]

