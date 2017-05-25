Pages Navigation Menu

Democracy Day: FG declares Monday Public Holiday – Vanguard

Posted on May 25, 2017


Democracy Day: FG declares Monday Public Holiday
ABUJA: The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 29 as Public Holiday to celebrate the 2017 Democracy Day. Making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, congratulated Nigerians …
May 25, 2017
