Democracy Day: Full Text Speech of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

DEMOCRACY DAY SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY, PROF. YEMI OSINBAJO, SAN, THE ACTING PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, COMMEMORATING THE SECOND ANNIVERSARY OF THE BUHARI ADMINISTRATION, MAY 29, 2017 *

Dear Nigerians, I bring you good wishes from President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who as we all know is away from the country on medical vacation.

1. Today marks the second anniversary of our assumption of office. We must thank the Almighty God not only for preserving our lives to celebrate this second anniversary, but for giving us hope, strength and confidence as we faced the challenges of the past two years.

2. Our administration outlined three specific areas for our immediate intervention on assumption of office: these were Security, Corruption and the Economy.

3. In the Northeast of our country, the terrorist group Boko Haram openly challenged the sovereignty and continued existence of the state, killing, maiming,and abducting, causing the displacement of the largest number of our citizens in recent history. Beyond the North East they extended their mindless killings, as far away as Abuja, Kano And Kaduna.

4. But with new leadership and renewed confidence our gallant military immediately began to put Boko Haram on the back foot. We have restored broken-down relations with our neighbours, Chad, Cameroon and Niger –

allies without whom the war against terror would have been extremely

difficult to win. We have re-organized and equipped our Armed Forces, and

inspired them to heroic feats; we have also revitalized the regional

Multinational Joint Task Force, by providing the required funding and

leadership.

5. The positive results are clear for all to see. In the last two years

close to one million displaced persons have returned home. 106 of our

daughters from Chibok have regained their freedom, after more than two

years in captivity, in addition to the thousands of other captives who have

since tasted freedom.

6. Schools, hospitals and businesses are springing back to life across

the Northeast, especially in Borno State, the epicentre of the crisis.

Farmers are returning to the farms from which they fled in the wake of Boko

Haram. Finally, our people are getting a chance to begin the urgent task of

rebuilding their lives.

7. Across the country, in the Niger Delta, and in parts of the North

Central region, we are engaging with local communities, to understand their

grievances, and to create solutions that respond to these grievances

adequately and enduringly.

8. President Buhari’s New Vision for the Niger Delta is a comprehensive

peace, security and development plan that will ensure that the people

benefit fully from the wealth of the region, and we have seen to it that it

is the product of deep and extensive consultations, and that it has now

moved from idea to execution. Included in that New Vision is the

long-overdue environmental clean-up of the Niger Delta beginning with

Ogoni-land, which we launched last year.

9. More recent threats to security such as the herdsmen clashes with

farmers in many parts of the country sometimes leading to fatalities and

loss of livelihoods and property have also preoccupied our security

structures. We are working with State governments, and tasking our security

agencies with designing effective strategies and interventions that will

bring this menace to an end. We are determined to ensure that anyone who

uses violence, or carries arms without legal authority is apprehended and

sanctioned.

10. In the fight against corruption, we have focused on bringing

persons accused of corruption to justice. We believe that the looting of

public resources that took place in the past few years has to be accounted

for. Funds appropriated to build roads, railway lines, and power plants,

and to equip the military, that had been stolen or diverted into private

pockets, must be retrieved and the culprits brought to justice. Many have

said that the process is slow, and that is true, corruption has fought back

with tremendous resources and our system of administration of justice has

been quite slow. But the good news for justice is that our law does not

recognize a time bar for the prosecution of corruption and other crimes,

and we will not relent in our efforts to apprehend and bring corruption

suspects to justice. We are also re-equipping our prosecution teams, and

part of the expected judicial reforms is to dedicate some specific

courts to the trial of corruption cases.

11. We are also institutionalizing safeguards and deterrents. We have

expanded the coverage of the Treasury Single Account (TSA). We have

introduced more efficient accounting and budgeting systems across the

Federal Government. We have also launched an extremely successful

Whistleblower Policy.

12. The Efficiency Unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance has succeeded

in plugging leakages amounting to billions of naira, over the last two

years. We have ended expensive and much-abused fertilizer and petrol

subsidy regimes.

13. We have taken very seriously our promise to save and invest for the

future, even against the backdrop of our revenue challenges, and we have in

the last two years added US$500m to our Sovereign Wealth Fund and US$87m to

the Excess Crude Account. This is the very opposite of the situation before

now, when rising oil prices failed to translate to rising levels of savings

and investment.

14. Admittedly, the economy has proven to be the biggest challenge of

all. Let me first express just how concerned we have been, since this

administration took office, about the impact of the economic difficulties

on our citizens.

15. Through no fault of theirs, some companies shut down their

operations, others downsized; people lost jobs, had to endure rising food

prices. In some States civil servants worked months on end without the

guarantee of a salary, even as rents and school fees and other expenses

continued to show up like clockwork.

16. We have been extremely mindful of the many sacrifices that you have

had to make over the last few years. And for this reason this

administration’s work on the economic front has been targeted at a

combination of short-term interventions to cushion the pain, as well as

medium to long term efforts aimed at rebuilding an economy that is no

longer helplessly dependent on the price of crude oil.

17. Those short-term interventions include putting together a series of

bailout packages for our State Governments, to enable them bridge their

salary shortfalls – an issue the President has consistently expressed his

concerns about. We also began the hard work of laying out a framework for

our Social Intervention Programme, the most ambitious in the history of the

country.

1. One of the first tasks of the Cabinet and the Economic Management

Team was to put together a Strategic Implementation Plan for the 2016

budget, targeting initiatives that would create speedy yet lasting impact

on the lives of Nigerians.

1. Indeed, much of 2016 was spent clearing the mess we inherited and

putting the building blocks together for the future of our dreams; laying a

solid foundation for the kind of future that you deserve as citizens of

Nigeria.

1. In his Budget Presentation Speech to the National Assembly last

December, President Buhari outlined our Economic Agenda in detail, and

assured that 2017 -would be the year in which you would begin to see

tangible benefits of all the planning and preparation work. It is my

pleasure to note that in the five months since he delivered that speech, we

have seen tremendous progress, as promised.

1. Take the example of our Social Investment Programme, which kicked off

at the end of 2016. Its Home Grown School Feeding component is now feeding

more than 1 million primary school children across seven states and would

be feeding three million by the end of the year. N-Power, another component

has engaged 200,000 unemployed graduates – none of whom needed any

‘connections’ to be selected. Beneficiaries are already telling the stories

of how these initiatives have given them a fresh start in their lives.

2. Micro credit to a million artisans, traders and market men and women

has begun. While conditional cash transfers to eventually reach a million

of the poorest and most vulnerable households has also begun.

3. Road and power projects are ongoing in every part of the country. In

rail, we are making progress with our plans to attract hundreds of millions

of dollars in investment to upgrade the existing 3,500km narrow-gauge

network. We have also in 2017 flagged-off construction work on the

Lagos-Ibadan leg of our standard-gauge network, and are close to completing

the first phase of Abuja’s Mass Transit Rail System.

4. In that Budget speech in December, the President announced the

take-off of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative. Today, five months on,

that Initiative – the product of an unprecedented bilateral cooperation

with the Government of Morocco – has resulted in the revitalisation of 11

blending plants across the country, the creation of 50,000 direct and

indirect jobs so far, and in the production of 300,000 metric tonnes of NPK

fertilizer, which is being sold to farmers at prices significantly lower

than what they paid last year. By the end of 2017, that Fertilizer

Initiative would have led to foreign exchange savings of US$200 million;

and subsidy savings of 60 billion naira.

5. The Initiative is building on the solid gains of the Anchor Borrowers

Programme, launched in 2015 to support our rice and wheat farmers, as part

of our move towards guaranteeing food security for Nigeria.

6. All of this is evidence that we are taking very seriously our

ambition of agricultural self-sufficiency. I am delighted to note that

since 2015 our imports of rice have dropped by 90 percent, while domestic

production has almost tripled. Our goal is to produce enough rice to meet

local demand by 2019. In April, the President launched our Economic

Recovery and Growth Plan which built on the foundations laid by the

Strategic implementation Plan of 2016. The plan has set forth a clear

vision for the economic development of Nigeria. I will come back to this

point presently.

7. Another highlight of the President’s Budget Speech was our work

around the Ease of Doing Business reforms. As promised we have since

followed up with implementation and execution. I am pleased to note that we

are now seeing verifiable progress across several areas, ranging from new

Visa on Arrival scheme, to reforms at our ports and regulatory agencies.

8. The President also promised that 2017 would see the rollout of

Executive Orders to facilitate government approvals, support procurement of

locally made goods, and improve fiscal responsibility. We have kept that

promise. This month we issued three Executive Orders to make it easier for

citizens to get the permits and licenses they require for their businesses,

to mandate Government agencies to spend more of their budgets on locally

produced goods, and to promote budget transparency and efficiency. The

overarching idea is to make Government Agencies and Government budgets work

more efficiently for the people.

9. The impact of our Ease of Doing Business work is gradually being felt

by businesses small and large; its successful take-off has allowed us to

follow up with the MSME Clinics -our Small Business support programme,

which has taken us so far to Aba, Sokoto, Jos, Katsina, and we expect to be

in all other states in due course.

10. Let me note, at this point, that several of our Initiatives are

targeted at our young people, who make up most of our population. From

N-Power, to the Technology Hubs being developed nationwide, to innovation

competitions such as the Aso Villa Demo Day, and our various MSME support

schemes, we will do everything to nurture the immense innovative and

entrepreneurial potential of our young people. We are a nation of young

people, and we will ensure that our policies and programmes reflect this.

11. One of the highlights of our Power Sector Recovery Programme, which

we launched in March, is a N701 billion Naira Payment Assurance Scheme that

will resolve the financing bottlenecks that have until now constrained the

operations of our gas suppliers and generation companies. Let me assure

that you will soon begin to see the positive impact of these steps.

12. Our Solid Minerals Development Fund has also now taken off, in line

with our commitment to developing the sector. Because of our unerring focus

on Solid Minerals development over the last two years, the sector has,

alongside Agriculture, seen impressive levels of growth – in spite of the

recession.

13. On the whole, just as the President promised in the Budget Speech,

these early months of 2017 have seen the flowering of the early fruit of

all the hard work of our first eighteen months.

14. We opened the year with an overwhelmingly successful Eurobond Offer

– evidence of continuing investor interest in Nigeria. We have also

launched the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020, to build

on the gains of last year’s Strategic Implementation Plan. And the

implementation of our 2017 Budget, which will soon be signed into law, will

bring added impetus to our ongoing economic recovery. In the 2016 Budget we

spent 1.2 Trillion Naira on infrastructure projects, another milestone in

the history of this country. Our 2017 Budget will double that investment.

15. That budget also provides for substantial investment to implement

the rollout of Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), as well

as our Social Housing Programme. The Industrial Parks and Economic Zones

will fulfill our ambition of making Nigeria a manufacturing hub, while the

Family Home Fund of our Social Housing Programme will provide

inexpensive mortgages for low-income individuals and families across the

country.

16. These plans offer yet more evidence that we are ramping up the pace

of work; the work of fulfilling all that we promised. In the next two years

we will build on the successes of the last two. We have demonstrated a

willingness to learn from our mistakes and to improve on our successes. The

critical points that we must address fully in the next two years are :

Agriculture and food security, Energy, (power and Petroleum,)

Industrialization and Transport infrastructure. Every step of the way we

will be working with the private sector, giving them the necessary

incentives and creating an environment to invest and do business.

17. Our vision is for a country that grows what it eats and produces

what it consumes. It is for a country that no longer has to import

petroleum products, and develops a lucrative petrochemical industry. Very

importantly it is for a country whose fortunes are no longer tied to the

price of a barrel of crude, but instead to the boundless talent and energy

of its people, young and old, male and female as they invest in diverse

areas of the economy.

18. And that vision is also for a country where the wealth of the many

will no longer be stolen by or reserved for a few; and where the impunity

of corruption – whether in the public or private sectors – will no longer

be standard operating practice; a land rid of bandits and terrorists.

19. As citizens you all deserve a country that works, not merely for the

rich or connected, but for everyone. And our promise to you is that we

will, with your support and cooperation, take every step needed to create

that country of our dreams.

20. We also know that this journey will of necessity take time. But we

will not succumb to the temptation to take short-cuts that ultimately

complicate the journey. We did not find ourselves in crises overnight, and

we simply do not expect overnight solutions to our challenges.

21. The most important thing is that we are on the right path, and we

will not deviate from it, even in the face of strong temptation to choose

temporary gain over long-term benefit. As the President has summed it up:

“The old Nigeria is slowly but surely disappearing, and a new era is

rising.”

22. And so we commemorate this second anniversary of our administration

with confidence and optimism. I firmly believe that we have put the most

difficult phase behind us; and we are witnesses to the ever-increasing

intensity of the light at the end of the tunnel. We ask for your continued

cooperation and support, to enable us realise all our best intentions and

ambitions for Nigeria. On our part We will continue to carry you along on

this journey, speak to you, explain the challenges, and share our Vision.

23. And while we all daily pre-occupy ourselves with pursuing the

Nigerian Dream – which is the desire to better our lives and circumstances

vigorously and honestly – it is inevitable that grievances and frustrations

will arise from time to time.

24. This is normal. What is not normal, or acceptable, is employing

these frustrations as justification for indulging in discrimination or hate

speech or hateful conduct of any kind, or for seeking to undermine by

violent or other illegal means the very existence of the sovereign entity

that has brought us all together as brothers and sisters and citizens.

25. Nigeria belongs to all of us. No one person or group of persons is

more important or more entitled than the other in this space that we all

call home. And we have a responsibility to live in peace and harmony with

one another, to seek peaceful and constitutional means of expressing our

wishes and desires, and to resist all who might seek to sow confusion and

hatred for their own selfish interests.

26. Before I end this speech, let me ask for your continued prayers for

the restoration to full health and strength and the safe return of our

President.

27. I congratulate all of you on today’s commemoration of this important

day in the democratic calendar our country. Nigeria is on a journey of

greatness, and together we shall arrive at the destination of our dreams.

28. May God bless you all, and bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

*Laolu Akande*

*Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity*

*Office of the Vice President*

*Aso Rock, Abuja*

