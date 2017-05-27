Democracy Day: GEJ Initiative Declares Fayose ‘2017 Grassroots Governor’

By Ebriku John Friday, Abuja

The Grassroots Empowerment and Justice (GEJ) Initiative, on Thursday, declared Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, as ‘2017 Grassroots Governor’ of Nigeria.

The award was contained in a report signed by the national coordinator, GEJ, Initiative, Ebinyi Friday, where he stated that the organisation carried out an independent assessment of projects and interactions of governors across the country with the grassroots people.

According to him, Fayose emerged as the best grassroots governor for 2017 from the 10 of them that have been impactful at the grassroots; they include Governors Nyesom Wiki (Rivers); Umar Ganduje (Kano); Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Willy Obiano (Anambra); Ben Ayade (Cross River); Akinwumi Ambode (Lagos); Rauf Aregbesola (Osun); and Nasiru El Rufai (Kaduna).

He explained that based on his (Fayose) close interpersonal relationship with the grassroots people in Ekiti State, which the people also confirmed that they have free access and could easily get his attention makes him the governor of grassroots people.

He said: “As the name of our organisation implies, Grassroots Empowerment and Justice (GEJ) Initiative, our vision is to ensure the grassroots people have a sense of belonging in good governance and have a say in their own affairs.

“We are not funded by any individual or organisation rather we do it by ourselves. We are concerned with the plight of grassroots people who are always taken advantage-of by some politicians and organisations.

