Democracy Day: Hadejia residents hail Buhari’s security, agriculture programmes

Some residents of Hadejia in Jigawa have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for tackling insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

They said this on Sunday that Buhari’s two years in office was eventful and the democracy day meaningful.

Malam Ahmad Salisu, a civil servant, said the administration had performed creditably in tackling Boko Haram insurgency, cattle rustling, abductions, armed robbery and other crimes.

Salisu said the president had demonstrated great political acumen that stimulated unity and social harmony in the past two years.

He noted the new approach to the crusade against insurgency brought about positive results and enhanced peace to the troubled North-East region and other parts of the country.

“Buhari demonstrated greater commitment to end Boko Haram insurgency, militancy, cattle rustling and other forms of violence in the country.

“He achieved positive changes in the security apparatus, which is critical to the protection of lives and property in the country”, Salisu said.

Malam Isa Abdulkadir, a farmer, lauded the rice and wheat cultivation programme initiated by the Federal Government.

Abdulkadir added that the government had adopted practical measures to support farmers and enhance access to fertilisers, seed and inputs.

“The programme mobilised participation in agriculture, provided job opportunities and enhanced wealth creation in the society”, he said.

The farmer stressed the need for effective modalities to ensure actualisation of agriculture development programmes to attain food sufficiency.

Mr Iliyasu Musa, a civil society activist, commended Buhari over his approach go international relations.

Musa said that the president had fostered diplomatic ties between Nigeria and its neighbours as well as the AU, EU, US and the international community.

“This brought about renewed confidence and robust support to enable the country to restructure and transform its ailing economy”, Musa said.

He noted that economic and security reform programmes initiated by the administration would mitigate conflict, and promote peace and stability in Africa.

Musa added that the feat achieved by Buhari in international diplomacy would also enhance trade ties and boost economic activities.

He advocated establishment of conflict and peace resolution agency, to deal with the ethno-tribal crisis, promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

Also, Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lauded the administration’s petroleum industry reform programme.

Adamu noted that the measure had dealt with scarcity and enhanced availability of petroleum products.

He also called on the government to adopt proactive measures to address inflation and regulate food commodity prices.

