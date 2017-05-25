Pages Navigation Menu

Democracy Day in Nigeria 2017: Government Declares Monday May 29 Public Holiday

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has declared Monday 29th May 2017 as a Public holiday to celebrate the annual democracy day.

The declaration was made by the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau who congratulated Nigerians on witnessing another democracy day, Vanguard reports.

In a statement made available to the press on Thursday, Dambazau said that Buhari’s

