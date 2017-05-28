Democracy Day: Its time for sober reflection – Tinubu

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, says this year’s Democracy Day is a time for sober reflection, reviewing performances and creating frameworks and action plans to make up for any shortcomings.

Tinubu said this in a message entitled ‘Half-year Review’ to mark Democracy Day, commemorated every May 29, and to review her performance in the last two years as a Senator.

She noted that this year’s Democracy Day commemoration marked the mid-term of the present democratic dispensation and administration.

Tinubu commended Nigerians for being resilient, as the previous year had been economically difficult, assuring that better days are here

”I congratulate the Nigerian government and citizens on the celebration of the inception of the Nigerian Democracy.

”The 2017 budget of Economic Recovery and Growth which was recently passed is positioned to consolidate the benefits of the 2016 Budget of Change and set us on the right path to a robust economy.

”This day, 18 years ago, Nigeria made a conscious choice to be free, to uphold the rights of the common man and to ensure involvement and participation of its citizenry in governance.

”It has not been an easy journey and has often, failed to meet the expectations of the average Nigerian.

”However, there is no doubt that this administration is on the right track, and given the right tools and effective application, this democracy will yield the Nigeria of our dreams,” she said.

According to her, the All Progressives Congress-led administration at both state and national levels are committed to putting in place solid structures that would ensure that Nigerians enjoy full dividends of democracy.

”As the Senator representing Lagos Central, it is time to review my performance in the last two years to ensure it is up to date in addressing problems/needs of my constituents and Nigeria as a whole.

”Governance is a marathon, and for best results, is predicated on continuity and consistency. Thus, my commitment over the last six years has not waned.

”The well-being, effective representation, and promotion of better opportunities for the people of Lagos Central will continue to motivate my actions.

”Once again, I felicitate with all the good people of Lagos Central, Lagos State, Nigerians at home and in the diaspora and wish you all the merits of democracy, ” she said.

