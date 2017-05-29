Democracy Day: Lalong pardons 6 prisoners

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday granted pardon to six prisoners as the state celebrated the 2017 Democracy Day.

Lalong announced the gesture while presenting his scorecard in the last two years to stakeholders in Jos.

He, however, said that the pardon was unconditional for one of the prisoners, while the remaining five had their death sentences commuted to life jail.

“As a mark of our appreciation and thanksgiving to God for the successes we have achieved, we wish to demonstrate this with the granting of pardon to six prisoners.

“One is unconditional release; five on death sentences have been commuted to life sentences,” he said.

The governor stated that the pardon granted the prisoners was in exercise of his prerogative of mercy as provided in Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

He said that the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state would disclose the identity of the beneficiaries of the gesture in due course.

Lalong, who highlighted the achievements of his administration in the last two years, described Plateau as hospitable and accommodating.

He said that with the restoration of peace, Plateau was back as a centre of attraction for all groups, either for permanent residency or vacation.

“On a broader perspective and as a debt of honour to our state, and for our better today and tomorrow, we shall strive to ensure even development.

“We are desirous of ensuring peace and averting systematic failure in governance,” he said.

