Democracy Day: Metuh Decries Erosion Of Democratic Values

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh yesterday declared that the prevailing erosion of democratic values and tenets completely negates the celebration of 2017 Democracy Day.

He therefore noted that only the promotion of true democratic values will douse the tension in the land and resolve the national question.

Metuh, in a reflection on Democracy day posted on his facebook page on Monday lamented that the underlying values of democracy; the principle of separation of power, respect for the constitution and rule of law, protection of personal and political rights of citizens, freedom of association and speech, fair and free elections, and even equitable distribution of wealth and opportunities as guaranteed div idends of democracy have all been eroded in the country.

Stating that “even autocratic regimes, the antithesis of democracy, are often able to record the kind of benchmarks that it has become the fashion to enumerate on Democracy Day” Metuh stressed that “the focus

of our Democracy Day celebrations ought therefore to be the level of

subscription to and enforcement of the values on which true democracy is built rather than the brick-and-mortar achievements, real or imagined, of agencies and departments of the executive arm”.

He said from the social and political disorder being witnessed in the country, many of those currently entrusted with the reins of power have now discovered that “it is easier to sit on the sidelines, criticising and condemning, than to actually be in the arena, balancing diverse and conflicting interests, and managing still to forge unity, peace and progress on democratic principles.”

The post Democracy Day: Metuh Decries Erosion Of Democratic Values appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

