Democracy Day: MMM surprises Nigerians, throws party in FCT

MMM-Nigeria, a group for mutual financial aid and donations, on Monday, organised a green party show in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to celebrate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

The party, which held at the Millennium Park, was opened to members of the group and non-members alike.

Mr Seyi Bello, the President of Abuja Guiders Forum of the MMM-Nigeria said the gesture was part of solidarity by the group for Nigeria’s 18-years of uninterrupted democracy.

“This party is put together to celebrate our Democracy Day and since Nigeria’s flag is green-white-green, we decided to call it ‘green party’ as a mark of solidarity.

“We invited everyone to be a part of this event because friendship and unity is what this community of mutual help represents.

“As a community, we do not only provide help to our members, we also extend that to the larger society as part of our social responsibility,” he said.

Musicians, comedians and other entertainers in the territory performed at the event.

Bello explained that over three million Nigerians were members of the group.

He explained that contrary to some people’s opinion about the scheme, its a community of people providing financial help to each other on the principle of reciprocity and benevolence.

“That is what defines us as a community of people providing financial help to each other on the principle of reciprocity and benevolence.

“In MMM, there are no lenders and no debtors. One participant asks for help, another one helps.’’

He therefore called on leaders at all levels to deliver basic dividends of democracy to Nigerians, adding that the current recession was affecting ordinary Nigerians.

“As we celebrate democracy, let our leaders remember that we need change in all aspects of our lives,” he said.

Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) is a Ponzi scheme, which was revived early this year after freezing participants’ accounts for a month in December 2016.

