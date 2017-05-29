Democracy Day: Ndoma-Egba Salutes Nigerians For Investing In Democracy

By ANDREW ESSIEN

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for making peace, security and development the guiding principles of the Government which is demonstrated in the resolve and commitment to fight corruption and contain insurgency and militancy.

He also congratulated Nigerians for their support and investment in democracy, which has helped sustain the democratic process in our country.

Ndoma-Egba assured Nigerians that the Federal Government has put measures in place to ensure that the economy comes out of recession expediently.

This was contained in a statement was released in Abuja through his Special Assistant, Communication, Mrs Clara Braide, to commemorate Democracy Day and the second year in office of All Progressive Congress (APC) .

Ndoma-Egba said: “Nigerians have left no one in doubt that we want democracy to succeed. Even in extreme hardship, we have continued to , persevere and make sacrifices.

“I urge all of us to continue to support Government at all levels. I am confident that there will be light at the end of the tunnel”. He emphasized.”

The Chairman however encouraged leaders at all levels of Government to continue to reciprocate the people’s unalloyed faith and resilience in protecting the nation’s democracy by ensuring good governance and sustainable development.

