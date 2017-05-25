Democracy Day: Niger APC Honours Senator Sabi, Others Today

BY BODE GBADEBO

The Niger State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will today honour deserving elected and appointed members of the party including the Senator representing the northern senatorial zone of the state, Senator (Dr.) Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

According to a letter dated May 23, 2017, personally signed by the state chairman of the party, Engr. Mohammed Jibril Imam, and addressed to Senator Sabi, the event, which is being organised to commemorate the second anniversary of the APC-led government in the state, is to honour Sabi and others for their “commendable contributions to the development and progress of the party and Niger State” in general.

The award ceremony, which is slated to take place at the Justice Idris Legbo Kuti International Centre in Minna by 2pm, is expected to attract the who’s who in the Power State to be led by the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Also, expected at the occasion are members of the National and State Assemblies from the state, members of the State Executive Council (SEC), local government chairmen and opinion leaders from across the state.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the event is taking place just few days to May 29 being the official date for the annual Democracy Day anniversary.

