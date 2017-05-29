Democracy Day: No going back on building Enugu of our dream – Ugwuanyi (Full Speech)

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Monday vowed to steer on the vehicle of his administration in order to “build the Enugu State of our dreams”, notwithstanding the economic difficulties in the country. He also promised to continue with his vision to provide good governance and other basic needs of the people of the […]

Democracy Day: No going back on building Enugu of our dream – Ugwuanyi (Full Speech)

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

