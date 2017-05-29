Democracy Day: Okowa, Oborevwori assure on prosperous Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, have rejoiced with Deltans and Nigerians in general as the nation marks the 2017 Democracy Day today.

Okowa and Oborevwori urged the people of the state to shun all forms of violence to sustain the prevailing peace in the state and the Niger Delta region as a whole.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said peace was crucial for the government to continue with its SMART agenda, expressing the administration’s determination to continue its service delivery and infrastructural development.

He said: “With a deep sense of gratitude to God, I thank you all for your support to my administration in the past two years. I appreciate the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans. I salute our collective resolve to continue to live together in peace.

“I thank the illustrious youths and leaders of the Niger Delta for ensuring and maintaining the prevailing peace in the region,” commending the Federal Government for its efforts in ensuring lasting peace in the region.

Oborevwori on his part, charged the people of the state not to relent in their support for Okowa’s administration, assuring that the state government will deliver prosperity to all Deltans.

The Speaker said that Governor Okowa has improved the socio-economic lives of the people despite the unfriendly economic situation in the country.

He expressed hope that with the cessation of hostilities in the Niger Delta and the state in particular, the state will witness more development in the remaining two years of this administration.

To this end, Oborevwori urged Deltans to reward the governor with a second term to enable him complete the good work he has started, adding that the legislature will continue to partner the executive arm for effective delivery of the dividends of democracy to all Deltans.

