Democracy Day: Okowa’s 2 yrs Have Impacted Deltans- Odogwu

By Sunday Isuwa,

A chieftain of People Democratic Party, PDP, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon Tam Odogwu, has commended the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for impacting on Deltans as he clocks two years in office on May 29, 2017.

Odogwu who has been a grassroots mobiliser for the party in the state described Okowa as true democrat, good listener and father, and that the people do not regret having Okowa as their Governor based on his grassroots development programmes and policies that have immensely impacted the life of the people at that level within half time he has spent as Governor.

According to him since the Governor was elected the polity in the state has experienced stability and there has been a sense of direction of where the state heads to and also has given a sense of belonging to the people including the opposition.

He said: “We want to thank God for the life of the Governor of Delta State, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, and also for giving him direction and leading on delivering good governance to the people of the state for the two years he has spent as elected governor.

“We are very happy that Him (Okowa) was elected as governor in 2015 and we have no greats about that because his two years has seriously doused the political tension in the state, and he has made every Deltan irrespective of their backgrounds to be part of governance.

“The projects, programmes and policies formulated and executed by our people friendly and grassroots governor have immensely impacted on the people, particularly my constituency, the rural people, whom I have been their mobilise and advocate even before the governor was elected.

“We give the governor kudos and also pass a vote of confidence on him to continue and aspire for high inspiration for the economic and social development of grassroots people in our great state.

“Gov Okowa is one of the best performed Governors in this country, and there is no gainsaying about that fact. His two years in office is impressive, satisfactory and comparatively the highest in human capacity development in the comity of states in Nigeria.

“Okowa through his SMART agenda have trained and empowered more than 5,000 youths across the state. In the area of roads, Governor Okowa is among the best. More than three hundred bad roads across the state have been maintained and several new ones constructed.

“Okowa is also an expert in the management of finance. He has not failed in payment of salaries and allowances despite the current economic recession in the country, and it is as a result of good and prudent financial management and discipline.

“Governor Okowa two year in office will never be a complete one without mentioning the stable peace and security Deltans have enjoyed. Okowa is a peace loving Governor and has continued to provide all that is necessary to sustain the peace in Delta State.

“The companies and every other business are moving on smoothly and more companies and investors are trooping into the state because of the current peace and security in the state.”

He also added that attacks on oil facilities have reduced drastically, and prayed for God to continue give the governor strength and wisdom to proceed with the good works and always carry the people along.

