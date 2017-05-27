Democracy Day: Osinbajo pays surprise visit to Garki market, interacts with traders

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday paid a surprise visit to Garki Model Market in Abuja.

The visit was part of the activities marking the second anniversary of the Muhammad Buhari administration.

Osinbajo interacted with traders in order to get first-hand information on the cost of goods and food items in the market.

He arrived the market at about 3:10 pm to the cheers of the traders who shouted “Osibaba! APC!” He left the market after about 45 minutes.

While pricing some food items which included fish, onions, rice and beans, the Acting President also received complaints from the traders who said that the cost of renting shops was high.

A fish seller who sought government’s intervention to reduce the cost of the shop said it was as high as N250,000 per annum.

She also complained that the prices of locally smoked fish had gone high just as the imported ones had also skyrocketed.

A rice seller, Alhaji Nasiru Maiyaki Kuryfi also complained of inadequate shop space.

He said that the management of the market was yet to complete the shops already paid for.

Responding, Osinbajo promised to intervene in the situation, including the high cost of rent.

He encouraged the traders to go into agriculture in order to enhance local produce.

Osinbajo also appealed to the traders to keep their goods at affordable prices, especially during the Ramadan period.

“The more we farm, the more the cost of products will come down,” he said.

Osinbajo was accompanied to the market by the Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar, and other senior presidential aides.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the visit, Osinbajo’s Spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the visit was meant to feel the pulse of Nigerians.

He also said the Acting President had earlier in the day played host to a group of school children to commemorate the Children’s Day on Saturday.

He said: “This surprise visit is essentially in the mood of May 29 Democracy Day that is approaching. The Acting President decided to go to the market to feel the pulse of Nigerians.

“He wanted an opportunity to hear directly from the people and he decided to go to the market so that he could have some kind of one-and-one interaction with the traders.

“And of course, to assure them that the Buhari administration is very much committed to revamping the economy and bringing back the economy to recovery and to assure the people that the singular purpose of the President is to ensure that life gets better; that things improve economically and in spheres of life in this country.

“And it is also in time, just at the beginning of the Ramadan fast. He also used the opportunity to encourage traders to ensure that they keep the prices affordable and assured that government will always be ready to do whatever it can to support all Nigerians at this time.

“Of course, you also remember that in the morning, he welcomed a group of school children, also because tomorrow (today) is Children’s Day. And he wanted an opportunity to interact with the children.

“He took them to his office and also gave them gifts in the spirit of the celebration of Children’s Day.”

The post Democracy Day: Osinbajo pays surprise visit to Garki market, interacts with traders appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

