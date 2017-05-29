Pages Navigation Menu

Democracy Day: PDP chieftain urges strong opposition

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

As Nigerians celebrate 18 years of democracy, Mr Alexander Mwolwus, a chieftain of the PDP in Pankshin, Plateau State, has called for a stronger opposition to keep leaders on their toes. “Every democracy needs the push and pressure of a virile opposition. Every government needs a constant reminder that there is always an alternative group waiting to take over, if it fails,” Mwolwus told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

