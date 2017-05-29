Democracy Day: PDP chieftain urges strong opposition

As Nigerians celebrate 18 years of democracy, Mr Alexander Mwolwus, a chieftain of the PDP in Pankshin, Plateau State, has called for a stronger opposition to keep leaders on their toes. “Every democracy needs the push and pressure of a virile opposition. Every government needs a constant reminder that there is always an alternative group waiting to take over, if it fails,” Mwolwus told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

