Democracy Day: Pray for Buhari, Osinbajo – Ugwuanyi urges Nigerians

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on Nigerians to offer special prayers for the healing power of God to visit President Muhammadu Buhari and restore his health to enable him continue to work for the unity and good governance of the country. The governor also appealed that ample time be devoted to pray […]

