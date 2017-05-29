Democracy Day: Rapper Olamide thrills Abuja fans – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Democracy Day: Rapper Olamide thrills Abuja fans
Vanguard
Abuja – Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji also known as 'Baddo,' on Monday thrilled Abuja fans with a superlative performance, as part of activities marking this years democracy day. olamide. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The event which was …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!