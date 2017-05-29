Democracy Day: Saraki seeks strong economy to sustain Nigeria’s democracy

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called for concerted effort by all Nigerians to build a strong economy as a means of sustaining the nation’s democracy.

Saraki made this known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, to commemorate the 2017 Democracy Day in Abuja on Sunday.

Saraki said it was only an economy that guaranteed high standard of living for its citizens and equitable distribution of resources that could boast of sustaining democracy.

Saraki commended the present administration for coming up with policies and programmes aimed at repositioning the country and called on Nigerians to continue to support the government.

He stressed that the present administration was endowed with the necessary political will to initiate changes that would lead to the overall development of the country.

He urged Nigerians to support the policies of government aimed at involving the private sector in key sectors of the economy.

““I want to congratulate all Nigerians for the successes we have recorded so far in our democratic journey.

“”We cannot afford to remove our legs from the gas pedal. Government definitely is determined to make life more abundant for our people.

“”All Nigerians deserve commendation. We have done well so far. We must strive more to make democracy a way of life.

““The successes recorded so far, demonstrate the unwavering commitment of Nigerians to sustain and grow our democracy.

“”Let us celebrate with hope that the present economic challenges will soon give way to a prosperous country that we can all be proud of.

“”Our democratic institutions need to be strengthened to perform their duties in the service of all Nigerians irrespective of the government in power,’’ he said.

Saraki further called on Nigerians to shun acts that could threaten the stability of the country, adding that it was only then that democracy would be strengthened.

He urged Nigerians to nurture the various institutions that make up a democracy, stressing that it was by building institutions and respecting the values they represented that the nation could guarantee stability, development and consistency.

The senate president commended Nigerians for their perseverance, understanding and resilience in the face of the current economic challenges.

He urged Nigerians not to give up hope, saying “better days are near’’.

