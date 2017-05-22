Democracy Day: Udom Tops 10 Best Performing Governors

By Ebriku John Friday, Abuja

As the countdown begins ahead of May 29, 2017 Democracy Day, the Akwa Ibom State Governor Emmanuel Udom, has topped the list of 10 best performing governors as the nation marks 18 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Concerned Nigerian Youth Development Organisation (CYNDO), Comrade Joel Edegba, yesterday.

According to Edegba the organisation focuses on good governance assessment and rating, which the report was independently based on and used various parameters on programmes and projects implementation.

Other state governors that made the list include, Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), El Rufai (Kaduna), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe).

He said: “It is remarkable to state that God has helped Nigeria to maintain and sustain her democratic rule for 18 years despite challenges in the polity. We in Concerned Nigerian Youth Development Organisation (CYNDO) have painstakingly carried out assessment of the 36 governors of the Federation, especially as the fifth republic clocks two years on May 29, 2017.

“Based on our independent assessment and tours of the 36 States we have concluded and compiled our report, which indicates 10 best performing governors, and the outstanding governor who tops the list is Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State.

“Others include Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, El Rufai of Kaduna State, David Umahi, Ebonyi State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State.

“We used assessed the internally generated revenue and tax-payers money utilisation by the governors in embarking on people oriented projects and their timely completion.

“We assessed transparency and accountability to the people on how financial and material resources were expended and distribution of projects across the states’ senatorial districts.

“We went for on the spot assessment of projects in the states in order to enable us have first hand information on the viability and impact the programme will have on the socio-economic lives of the people.

“We also conducted interviews with the electorates in the states. We asked questions and also engaged the people. We asked the old people, young people, and even children about projects executed and how they have benefited from them.

“The various governors have tried according to their capacity and funds available to them, but 10 of them emerged best performing governors, which Govnernor Udom has performed credibly well.”

According to the report the governors were outstanding in Stabilizing the Finances of the State, Civil Service Reforms, Health, Security, Education, Transport, Road Infrastructure, Agriculture, Water Supply, Direct Foreign Investments, Youth and Women Empowerment, and others.

The post Democracy Day: Udom Tops 10 Best Performing Governors appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

