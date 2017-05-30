Democracy Day: Ugwuanyi Assures Citizens Of Sustained Good Governance

By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has promised to continue with his vision to provide good governance and other basic needs of the people of the state in order to “build the Enugu State of our dreams”, despite the economic difficulties in the country.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday while thanking the people of the state for their unparalleled support, solidarity and prayers.

Ugwuanyi, who spoke during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration at the Michael Okpara Square, promised that his administration would continue to run an open and accountable government and work assiduously towards the realization of the dreams of the state’s founding fathers.

The mammoth crowd include past and present leaders of the state such as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the National Assembly; the Governor’s wife, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi; state’s Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo;, the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi and other members of the House; former Governor of the State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Service Chiefs, and former Deputy Governors of the state attended the ceremony.

Others include the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga; the Archbishop of Enugu Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma; the Archbishop of Enugu Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Barr. C.N Ede; other clerics; the organized Labour; revered Traditional Rulers, etc.

Highlighting his achievements in office, Governor Ugwuanyi who noted that the primary responsibility of government is the welfare of the people and the security of lives and property, disclosed that his administration would continue to pay workers’ salaries and pensions on the 25th of every month in recognition of the fact that the civil service is the fulcrum and engine room of governance.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to peace and security of the state to maintain the state’s status as one of the safest in the country, adding that the government has revitalized the Neighbourhood Association and recently launched the Enugu State Security Trust Fund to galvanize resources and provide the enablers that will ensure the effective equipping of the Neighbourhood Watch to complement the efforts of the Nigerian Security Agencies.

Governor Ugwuanyi added that his administration has recorded tremendous feats in infrastructural development as a major goal to enhance the wellbeing of the people of the state as well as initiating innovative programmes aimed at economic stimulation and diversification.

