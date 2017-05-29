Democracy Day: Your last two years is monumental failure – Accord Party tells Ajimobi

Oyo State chapter of the Accord Party has described the last two years of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the state as a “monumental failure”. Accord Party in its Democracy Day message made available to DAILY POST on Monday accused the governor of misplacing priorities by abandoning LAUTECH lingering crisis and floating another university named Technical […]

