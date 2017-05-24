Democracy Day: Youths unveil 7-year political agenda

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Wednesday announced plans to formally unveil its political agenda for 2017 to 2023.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Gambo Jagindi, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Mr Murtala Garba, President of NYCN, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The statement said the NYCN would also launch its campaign in support of local government autonomy during the 4th Nigeria Youth Democracy Lecture and Day of Honour 2017.

It said the council was fully ready to mobilise its members across the 774 local government areas of the country on May 30, for this purpose.

According to the statement, the lecture by NYCN is to assess the state of democracy in Nigeria.

It said the event was also geared towards articulating an agenda for the youths to contribute meaningfully towards the development and sustenance of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

It noted that youths could only make any meaningful contribution if they were being constantly supported by government and the society at large.

It said, however, the youths had enjoyed the support of well-meaning Nigerians, politicians and corporate organisations in this regard.

It said the council, in recognition of this gesture, would use the event to honour this group of people to encourage them to do more for Nigerian youths; thereby contributing to the country’s development.

The post Democracy Day: Youths unveil 7-year political agenda appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

