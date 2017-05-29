#DemocracyDay: Akpabio Mocks APC | ‘’If It Is Not Panadol, It Can’t Be The Same As Panadol”

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, saying that it has failed to deliver on the basic needs of Nigerians in the last two years.

While blaming the ruling party’s alleged failure on the “lack of experience and technical-know-how to administer the country,” the two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State said, ‘’If it is not Panadol, it can’t be the same as Panadol.”

“I believed that if it were PDP–between 2015 and 2017, we would have made more significant progress,” he added, while speaking in an exclusive interview today with THISDAY in Abuja.

He said rather than focus on how to fulfil its campaign promises to the Nigerian people, the ruling party spent two years blaming PDP for its failure to perform.

He said: “A lot of plans have been outlined but, not much has actually been seen in terms of progress and delivering of campaign promises; most of the campaign promises have actually not been met.” “But from a politician’s point of views, I am just imagining that probably, we could have handled the recession better, if it were PDP and that is how I looked at it.”

Speaking on why the ruling party failed to fulfil its campaign promises, the PDP chieftain accused the government of lacking focus and experience; and it kept blaming the so-called mess created and left behind by the PDP for its inability to perform.

‘’But they can’t say that; before you go into government you must do a critical analysis of what you intend to do. You can’t go and promise free education when you are not sure of whether you are ready’’, Senator Akpabio added. ‘’Before you make promises to the people you must have done not just the detailed analysis of the economic situation of the government, but a review of the economic policies of the government. So, if they say they underestimated the mess created or left behind by the PDP that means they, on their own part, were not prepared for governance.’’

The post #DemocracyDay: Akpabio Mocks APC | ‘’If It Is Not Panadol, It Can’t Be The Same As Panadol” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

