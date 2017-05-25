Demolition of billion Naira property by Anambra government faulty decision – Godwin Ezeemo

The recent demolition of about 50 buildings at an estate in Nkwelle Ezunaka, near Onitsha by the Anambra Anambra State government has been described as economic waste. Anambra State government through the Commandant of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA Brigade), Mr Kenneth Okonkwo had stated that the demolition was necessary as the land upon […]

Demolition of billion Naira property by Anambra government faulty decision – Godwin Ezeemo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

