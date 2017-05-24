Dencia drops Video Teaser of her single “Rollam Shakeam” | Watch

Cameroonian singer, Dencia is out with the teaser to her upcoming music video “Rollam Shakeam“. The video was shot in Douala, Cameroon while the song debuted at #4 on the iTunes US World Chart. Get “Rollam Shakeam” here Watch the teaser below: When I recorded this song in 2013,I knew exactly how I wanted the […]

