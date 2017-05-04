Dept to monitor implementation of learner transport policy, says Motshekga – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Dept to monitor implementation of learner transport policy, says Motshekga
Citizen
The basic education department would pull all the stops to ensure the speedy implementation of the national learner transport policy in order to improve the safety of learners' transport system, Minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday. “As a …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!