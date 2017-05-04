Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dept to monitor implementation of learner transport policy, says Motshekga – Citizen

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Dept to monitor implementation of learner transport policy, says Motshekga
Citizen
The basic education department would pull all the stops to ensure the speedy implementation of the national learner transport policy in order to improve the safety of learners' transport system, Minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday. “As a

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.