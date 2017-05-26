Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Deputy minister hijacking suspect linked to Abramjee robbery – Independent Online

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Deputy minister hijacking suspect linked to Abramjee robbery
Independent Online
Pretoria – An Atteridgeville man confirmed as one of the four arrested for the abduction and hijacking of Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla is on trial for the robbery of anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee's home
Makwetla hijackers arrestedJohannesburg Sunday World
Four arrested for deputy minister's kidnap include 'recycled criminals'Times LIVE
Four arrested following Makwetlas hijackingSouth African Broadcasting Corporation

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.