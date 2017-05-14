Pages Navigation Menu

Deputy Speaker’s succour for market women

Posted on May 14, 2017

The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, has put smiles on the faces of ten  market women.

Osanebi’s succour for the women came as he joined the Commissioner representing Ndokwa  on the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission  ( DESOPADEC), Nnamdi Ezechi, at the Omega  Fire Ministries, Kwale for the dedication of his baby.

Women, in large members, had  gathered to rejoice with the  Commissioner and also to receive  Osanebi whose habit it is to  empower women  whenever he sees them in public functions.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the gesture was in line with Governor  Ifeanyi Okowa’s  commitment  to  prosperity in  Delta, as he gave cheques in  hundreds of thousands of Naira  to the women  picked randomly by the Delta North PDP Chairman, Moses Iduh.

He told the beneficiaries  to make judicious use of the funds to inject life into their businesses to ensure that their families and society get  the benefit of the state government’s prosperity mandate.

The women thanked God for the gesture  and  prayed for  Osanebi. The women include  Joy Udogwu, Ngozi Uzor, Esther Ebefizu , Chukwuma Josphine, Charity Izu and Dorathy Azuka. Others  are: Caroline Ossai, Florence Ogbolu, Mee Odili and Okolo Tina.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the occasion include  Directors and  Commissioners of DESOPADEC, traditional rulers,  and Special Advisers to  Delta State Governor, party leaders.

