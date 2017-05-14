Deputy Speaker’s succour for market women

The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, has put smiles on the faces of ten market women.

Osanebi’s succour for the women came as he joined the Commissioner representing Ndokwa on the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission ( DESOPADEC), Nnamdi Ezechi, at the Omega Fire Ministries, Kwale for the dedication of his baby.

Women, in large members, had gathered to rejoice with the Commissioner and also to receive Osanebi whose habit it is to empower women whenever he sees them in public functions.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the gesture was in line with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to prosperity in Delta, as he gave cheques in hundreds of thousands of Naira to the women picked randomly by the Delta North PDP Chairman, Moses Iduh.

He told the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds to inject life into their businesses to ensure that their families and society get the benefit of the state government’s prosperity mandate.

The women thanked God for the gesture and prayed for Osanebi. The women include Joy Udogwu, Ngozi Uzor, Esther Ebefizu , Chukwuma Josphine, Charity Izu and Dorathy Azuka. Others are: Caroline Ossai, Florence Ogbolu, Mee Odili and Okolo Tina.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the occasion include Directors and Commissioners of DESOPADEC, traditional rulers, and Special Advisers to Delta State Governor, party leaders.

