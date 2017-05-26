Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Desmond, Mercy Aigbe join King to uplift widows

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Efforts to change the story of widows for good got a boost on Friday when Nollywood actor and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, and actress Mercy Aigbe joined a campaign to call attention to the plight of widows in Nigeria with a view to ameliorating their suffering. Both teamed up …

The post Desmond, Mercy Aigbe join King to uplift widows appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.