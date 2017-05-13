Despite £15million Win, Anthony Joshua Makes Shocking Move

The current world Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has made a shocking ans stunning move which has left his fans in awe after winning his last match against Ukrainian veteran boxer, Wladimir Klitschko. The boxer who pocketed the sum of £15million from his last fight has moved back into his mum’s two bedroom flat located in…

The post Despite £15million Win, Anthony Joshua Makes Shocking Move appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

