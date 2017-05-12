Pages Navigation Menu

Despite grabbing £15m in his fight, Anthony Joshua moves back into mum’s two-bedroom ex-council flat

Current world Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has moved back into his mum’s two bedroom flat in north London despite earning £15million from his famous win over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley. Joshua is being tipped to become the first billionaire boxer following his memorable victory but he is refusing to get carried away with his wealth …

