Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Despite lean resources, we have made impact in road construction in Delta – Governor Okowa – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Despite lean resources, we have made impact in road construction in Delta – Governor Okowa
NAIJ.COM
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has scored his administration high in the area of road construction saying despite the recession, a lot has been achieved. Speaking on Tuesday at his quarterly press briefing in Asaba, Governor Okowa assured
Nigeria: A Message of Hope for Deltans On Democracy DayAllAfrica.com

all 25 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.