Despite lean resources, we have made impact in road construction in Delta – Governor Okowa – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Despite lean resources, we have made impact in road construction in Delta – Governor Okowa
NAIJ.COM
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has scored his administration high in the area of road construction saying despite the recession, a lot has been achieved. Speaking on Tuesday at his quarterly press briefing in Asaba, Governor Okowa assured …
Nigeria: A Message of Hope for Deltans On Democracy Day
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!