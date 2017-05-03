Despite Malabu Scandal, Shell, ENI will continue to operate OPL 245 – Nigerian govt

“There is a difference between recovering the illegal payments and dealing with the benefits of the block itself.”

The post Despite Malabu Scandal, Shell, ENI will continue to operate OPL 245 – Nigerian govt appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

