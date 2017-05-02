Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Devastated Nick Cannon reveals childhood best friend was gunned down in San Diego mass shooting – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Devastated Nick Cannon reveals childhood best friend was gunned down in San Diego mass shooting
Mirror.co.uk
Nick Cannon has revealed his heartbreak at hearing his childhood friend was shot dead by a gunman in San Diego on Sunday night. The rapper and actor named the single victim as mum-of-three Monique Clark, who was gunned down by beer-swigging …
Nick Cannon calls San Diego pool party victim 'childhood friend'New York Daily News
Nick Cannon's childhood friend killed in San Diego shootingTV3.ie
Nick Cannon Mourns Best Friend Killed in San Diego Mass ShootingThe Olisa Blogazine

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.