Developing Story: Ariana Grande Concert Ends in Emergency Evacuation After Incident – RollingStone.com
|
RollingStone.com
|
Developing Story: Ariana Grande Concert Ends in Emergency Evacuation After Incident
RollingStone.com
Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena ended in mass evacuation after explosions reported after pop star's final song. Credit: Joel Goodman/London News Pictures/Zuma. By Rolling Stone. 21 minutes ago …
'Number of confirmed fatalities' at Ariana Grande concert in UK, say police
G M Police on Twitter: "Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena https://t.co/gaKASukx9a"
Deaths confirmed after Manchester Arena blast reports
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!