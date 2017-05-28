Devil Woman Who Bathed 11-year-old with Hot Water Finally Caught in Imo State

Policemen in Imo state on Sunday revealed that they have arrested one Mrs Promise Obinna, who bathed an eleven year old girl, Chika Nkwazema, with hot water and ran away.

It was gathered that the heartless woman poured the little girl hot water shortly after Chika’s siblings and Mrs Obinna’s children had finished fighting.

She went straight to her kitchen and took water that was on fire and bathed the eleven year old who is a primary six pupil. The hot water severely affected Chika’s breasts, Labs, buttocks, hands, face, back and legs.

She quickly lost consciousness and was rushed to the federal medical Center, Owerri, where she is currently receiving medical attention at the children’s ward.

According to a report by Punch, before the eleven year old mother, Ngozi could come with some policemen from Orie Mbieri police station, where she had gone to Lodge a compliant, the woman, her husband, Obinna, who is a tricycle driver and their three children had parked their bags and fled the compound.

The incident happened on May 20,2017, at a compound in Mbieri community in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state where the victim and the culprit were living as co tenants.