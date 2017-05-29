DG, Electoral Institute, Prof. Abubakar Momoh, is dead

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Director General of The Electoral Institute of Independent National Electoral Commission, EI, Professor Abubakar Momoh has died in Abuja and is expected to be buried in Auchi, Edo State according to Islamic injunction. Momoh, in his lifetime, was a close friend of the former governor of Ekiti State and current Minister of Solid Minerals Development and former Secretary to the Edo State Government, Professor Julius Ihonvbere According to information gathered, the astute professor of political science passed on this morning after a brief illness and as at the time of filing this report, his body is on the way to his Auchi hometown for burial. Abubakar lost his father earlier in the year.

