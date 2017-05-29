Diamond Bank Supports 5 Entrepreneurs With N15m

By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

In raising its stake in entrepreneurial support, Diamond Bank Plc, has given N15 million to five entrepreneur. The bank has expended N90 million so far in its Building Entrepreneurs Today (BET) initiative.

The initiative, according to the bank, is aimed at supporting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operators who showed exceptional entrepreneurial skills and productive ideas in their businesses.

Speaking during the cheque presentation of N3 million each to five budding entrepreneurs at the series six of the initiative, held in Lagos at the weekend, the chief executive officer of the bank, Mr. Uzoma Dozie explained that each of the five BET winners, which spread across different sectors of the economy and the six geo-political zones, received N3 million to invest into their respective businesses.

According to him, the financial support by the bank, is expected to help strengthen manpower, expand the product lines and create increased service and product values that would make the MSMEs competitive.

He pointed out that the fund would help cushion the effect of the economic headwinds on their businesses, adding that young entrepreneurs need all the support and mentorship that they could get to enable them stand firm and add the necessary value to the economy.

Head, emerging business of the bank, Mark Ifashe explained that the bank, in partnership with Enterprise Development Centre, are working towards empowering emerging businesses to become a full corporate and add value to the economy.

