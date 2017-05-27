Pages Navigation Menu

Diamond Platnumz hints on what he fears most – The Standard

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment


Diamond Platnumz hints on what he fears most
Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known by his stage name 'Diamond Platnumz' has hinted on what he fears most in life. Speaking at the University of Nairobi on Friday, Diamond said that it is true that as a human being, he fears tomorrow than anything else.
