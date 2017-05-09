Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dick Advocaat appointed Netherlands coach for third time to save World Cup hopes – The42

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The42

Dick Advocaat appointed Netherlands coach for third time to save World Cup hopes
The42
DICK ADVOCAAT, THE former Rangers and Sunderland manager, has been appointed Netherlands coach for the third time, taking over from Danny Blind who was sacked after a disastrous reign. Advocaat, who turns 70 in September, will become the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.