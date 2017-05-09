Dick Advocaat Appointed New Coach Of Holland National Team

Dick Advocaat has been named Netherlands coach for the third time, with Ruud Gullit as his assistant.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed the appointments at a press conference in Zeist on Tuesday morning.

The announcement sees former Rangers and Sunderland boss Advocaat, who turns 70 in September, become his country’s oldest national coach, usurping Guus Hiddink who was 68 when he left the hot-seat in June 2015.

The Dutch FA’s technical director, Hans van Breukelen, said: “There were two scenarios. We opt for the longer term or we do everything that is possible to get to the 2018 World Cup. We chose the second scenario. It had to be a very experienced professional, preferably an authority.”

Advocaat will leave his post as coach of Fenerbahce in Turkey to take the job. He has had two previous stints as Holland coach, 1992-94 and 2002-04, and three as assistant, most recently last year. Only Rinus Michels has had so many spells in charge.

Fred Grim will remain in interim charge until Advocaat and Gullit join together, which looks likely to be when Fenerbahce’s involvement in the Turkish Cup is over. “It is unfortunate that Dick Advocaat cannot join up with us until later, but it is as it is,” Van Breukelen said.

