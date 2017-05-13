Dick Tiger: From scavenging in Aba to boxing stardom

By Goodluck Ebelo If Nigeria had a boxer with uncommon resilience – the ability to move from punishing defeats to major title victories – that boxer undoubtedly was Dick Ihetu. The story of how he came to be nicknamed Tiger, an animal that does not exist anywhere in his native Africa has not really been told but his abilities matched those of the uncommon Felidae. Dick Tiger was an uncommon Fighter.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

