Dickson Mourn Death Of Bayelsa Monarch, Anenih’s Son,Wife

OSA Okhomina,

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson has expressed shock over the death of Wife and Son of the one time Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, Chief Tony Anenih.

Governor Dickson also mounred the death of the Paramount Ruler of Otuoke Community in Ogbia local government area of the State, King Lord Ogiasa.

While Governor Dickson described the ‎death of Anenih’s wife, Mrs. Patricia Anenih, as shocking and painful.

He said the passage of the monarch has created a vacuum in the traditional administration of the community, in view of the sterling leadership qualities he displayed while alive.

Governor Dickson,in a condolence message to Chief Tony Anenih, noted that, the death of the Eugene Anenih was not only a big blow to the Anenih family, but Edo State and close associates of the family.

He noted that, the two events were both shocking and painful, stressing that, their departure has created a big vacuum in the family that would be difficult to fill.

While praying God Almighty to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest, Governor Dickson also prayed that, the immediate family and the people of Edo State be given the strength and grace to bear the painful and irreparable losses.

On the death of King Lord Ogiasa, Paramount Ruler of Otuoke, in Ogbia local government area of the state,Governor Dickson commiserate with the Ogiasa family and the people of Otuoke.

Governor Dickson, in a condolence message, said the passage of the monarch has created a vacuum in the traditional administration of the community, in view of the sterling leadership qualities he displayed while alive.

He described the late paramount ruler as a disciplined, level-headed and God-fearing leader, who would not be forgotten by his people. According to the statement late King Ogiasa was a favoured ruler, as it was during his reign that Otuoke Community witnessed the elevation of their worthy son, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to occupy the most exalted position in the country. While praying God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose, Governor Dickson also urged the Ogiasa family and the community to take courage in their moment of grief.

