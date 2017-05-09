Diego Costa Addresses Reports Linking Him With Move To Tianjin Quanjian

Diego Costa says it is not a foregone conclusion he will leave Chelsea for China at the end of the season.

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian are confident of landing the Spain striker this summer, although they say no talks have yet taken place.

A 20th league goal of the season set Chelsea on their way to Monday night’s 3-0 defeat of Middlesbrough, a result which means they can wrap up the title with victory at West Brom on Friday.

And speaking to South American broadcasters DirecTV Sports, Costa said: “I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China.”

The Chelsea head coach, Antonio Conte, has insisted the “will of the player” is important in the future of any of his squad members. And Costa has previously admitted agitating for a return to Atlético Madrid.

He has two years remaining on the contract signed when he joined from Atletico for £32m in July 2014.

The post Diego Costa Addresses Reports Linking Him With Move To Tianjin Quanjian appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

