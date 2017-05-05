Diego Costa closes in on £650k-a-week China deal
Chelsea striker Diego Costa is understood to be on the brink of a stunning £75 million move to Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian this summer. The 28-year-old could become the best paid player in the world after reportedly being offered a £650,000 a week deal after tax. Reports in Spain claim he has signed although sources […]
The post Diego Costa closes in on £650k-a-week China deal appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!