Diego Costa transfer to China takes another twist – Irish Independent

Diego Costa transfer to China takes another twist
Chelsea striker Diego Costa was widely expected to seal a mega-money move to Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian next month, yet it appears the club in question are not about to break the bank to sign any star players imminently. A statement released by …
