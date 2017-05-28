Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diego Costa ultimatum as Chelsea prepare for £200m spending spree – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Diego Costa ultimatum as Chelsea prepare for £200m spending spree
Telegraph.co.uk
Chelsea will hold talks with Diego Costa in what promises to be a frantic summer after the striker issued the club with an ultimatum over his future. Just hours after Chelsea missed out on the Double by losing the FA Cup final to Arsenal, Costa
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte gives update on Diego Costa future: This is when I will decideExpress.co.uk
Atletico Madrid interested in re-signing Diego Costa in move set to complicate Chelsea's recruitment plansThe Independent
Diego Costa will 'only leave Chelsea for Atletico Madrid'Daily Mail
Daily Star –Mirror.co.uk –Eurosport.co.uk –Goal.com
all 131 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.